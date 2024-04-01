Water scarcity stares at Prakasam as dams run dry

ONGOLE: The relentless heat of summer is driving rural communities in the district to search for safe drinking water. In the western Prakasam region, groundwater levels have dropped, leaving several villages in Donakonda, Podili, and Chimakurthy mandals grappling with acute water shortages for weeks.

Many village water sources have dried up due to prolonged drought conditions, forcing residents to rely on water tankers and tins for their daily needs. Even major surface water reservoirs like Ramateertham and Gundlakamma are at critically low levels, unable to support targeted water supply schemes. This crisis isn’t limited to rural areas; the looming water scarcity threatens the residents of Ongole city as well.

The Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) manages two summer storage tanks (SS-1 & SS-2), sourcing water from Ramateertham and Gundlakamma reservoirs to supply households within city limits.

SS-1, with a capacity of approximately 1,900 million litres. Officials warn that unless there are significant rains or additional water sources, these reservoirs may only last until May, leaving citizens without adequate drinking water.

On the other hand, villages in Donakonda, Podili, Chimakurthy and other areas are also reeling from water scarcity. The ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) water supply projects in Chimakurthy Nagara Panchayat are progressing slowly, causing panic among residents, particularly in Galaxy Town, as summer approaches.