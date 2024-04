VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) barred the State from engaging volunteers in disbursing social welfare pensions, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs) and YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy squarely blamed the TDP for the election panel fiat.

He said the government would disburse pension on April 3 and the beneficiaries can collect it at their nearest secretariat as volunteers would not come to their doorstep. He alleged that the Citizens for Democracy, based on whose complaint the ECI took the decision, had the support of the TDP and the credentials of its leaders like former CEO Nimmagadda Ramesh was known to all.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sajjala alleged that Naidu to cover up his ‘misdeed’ wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary urging that the State government should utilise the services of the village/ward employees at the gram/ward secretariats to ensure timely disbursement of pension to the beneficiaries.

Sajjala further said the TDP chief fearing wrath of the people for his stand against the volunteer system, used his B-Team, the Citizens For Democracy, to lodge a complaint with the ECI.

“Citizens for Democracy was formed in September last year and, after 15 days, it approached the Supreme Court against the volunteer system. The forum maintained that the volunteers were collecting sensitive data and providing the same to the ruling party,’’ he said.

Sajjala said there were allegations that Ramesh acted at the behest of the TDP during the elections to local bodies. “We have even seen him meeting TDP agents in the BJP. Ramesh functioned as an agent of the TDP and the other key persons in the forum also have a similar mindset,” he alleged.