Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority forecast heatwave for 10 mandals on April 2

According to data from the planning department of APSDMA, within the 24-hour period ending 8:30 am on Monday, temperatures surpassed 40 degrees Celsius at 130 locations, with the highest daytime temperature recorded at Nandavaram in the Banaganapalle mandal of Nandyal district.

The APSDMA heatwave report indicated that among the six mandals experiencing severe heatwave conditions, four were in Anantapur district, one in Vizianagaram, and one in Nandyal district. Vepada in Vizianagaram and Devarapalle, Ravikamatham, Nathavaram, Gollugonda, and Panyam in Nandyal district experienced severe heatwave conditions.

Of the 37 mandals reporting heatwave conditions, 16 were in YSR district, nine in Nandyal district, three in Anantapur, two each in Vizianagaram and Kurnool, and one each in Srikakulam, Paravatipuram Manyam, Prakasam, and Sri Satya Sai districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) monthly outlook for April, Andhra Pradesh is among the most susceptible regions to increased heatwave occurrences, with above-normal heatwave days expected during the month.

The IMD emphasised the significant risks posed by elevated temperatures during heatwaves, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. These groups are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Additionally, prolonged periods of extreme heat can lead to dehydration and strain infrastructure such as power grids and transportation systems.

Symptoms of sunstroke

 High body temperature (103°F or higher)

 Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

 Fast and strong pulse

 Headache, dizziness and nausea

 Confusion and losing consciousness

APSDMA issues heatwave advisory