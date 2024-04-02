Annual Brahmotsavam at Agasteswara temple to begin on Apr 14

TIRUPATI : The annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Maragatavalli Sameta Agasteswara temple, a sub-shrine attached to Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple at Narayanavanam will be observed from April 14 to 23 with Ganapati utsavam, and Ankurarpanam on April 13.

Dwajarohanam will be held on April 14 between 6.30 am and 7.30 am in Mesha Lagnam. The important days include, Nandi Vahanam on April 18, Rathotsavam on April 20, Kalyanotsavam on April 21, where two persons are allowed on `500 per ticket.

Nataraja Utsavam, Ravanasura Vahanam will be organised on April 22, and Trishula Snanam as well as Dhwajavarohanam will be held on April 23. Special devotional programmes have been arranged by all Dharmic projects of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on these days.

Ahobila Mutt Jeeyar offers prayers at Tirumala

The 46th Jeeyar of Sri Ahobila Mutt, Sri Sri Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadesikan, offered prayers at Tirumala on Monday morning.

He was received at the Sacred Fig tree located near Old Annaprasadam Complex as per temple traditional honours. Later, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy welcomed the seer, while the archakas took the Pontiff to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple with Isthikapal honours.