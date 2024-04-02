Atmakur gears up for poll showdown between 2 dynasts

Comprising three upland mandals out of six, the constituency has the Somasila reservoir, a crucial water source for both irrigation and drinking purposes in the district.

Somasila reservoir, constructed across the River Penna near Somasila village under Ananthasagaram mandal, can get water from the Srisailam reservoir located in the Krishna basin. One of the biggest reservoirs constructed on the Penna river basin, it can store all the inflows from its catchment area in a normal year.

However, the government has failed to provide irrigation water to farmers during the last season for the last ayacut. The Somasila High Level Canal project, which aims to supply irrigation water from the Somasila reservoir, has been pending. There has been no major progress in the execution of works in the recent past.

Stating that the High Level Canal can cater to the needs of irrigation and drinking water to more than three upland mandals of Atmakur and Udayagiri segments, K Swamy, farmer from Marripadu rued, “Both TDP and YSRC have neglected the crucial project.”