Atmakur gears up for poll showdown between 2 dynasts

NELLORE : As the political landscape heats up in Andhra Pradesh, Atmakur Assembly segment has emerged as a focal point for a high-stakes electoral showdown between two entrenched political dynasts.
As incumbent YSRC MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy seeks to secure a second term, the TDP has strategically nominated former minister and a YSRC turncoat Anam Ramnarayana Reddy.
Anam had won the Atmakur constituency in 2009 and has since maintained a strong cadre base in the region. On the other hand, Vikram Reddy carries the mantle of his brother, late MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy who clinched victory in the constituency in 2014 and 2019. Following the untimely demise of Goutham Reddy, a bypoll was necessitated, resulting in Vikram Reddy’s victory in 2022 over BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar.
Comprising three upland mandals out of six, the constituency has the Somasila reservoir, a crucial water source for both irrigation and drinking purposes in the district.
Somasila reservoir, constructed across the River Penna near Somasila village under Ananthasagaram mandal, can get water from the Srisailam reservoir located in the Krishna basin. One of the biggest reservoirs constructed on the Penna river basin, it can store all the inflows from its catchment area in a normal year.
However, the government has failed to provide irrigation water to farmers during the last season for the last ayacut. The Somasila High Level Canal project, which aims to supply irrigation water from the Somasila reservoir, has been pending. There has been no major progress in the execution of works in the recent past.
Stating that the High Level Canal can cater to the needs of irrigation and drinking water to more than three upland mandals of Atmakur and Udayagiri segments, K Swamy, farmer from Marripadu rued, “Both TDP and YSRC have neglected the crucial project.”
Farmers in Marripadu and Atmakur have been cultivating tobacco every year. While the crop is mainly dependent on rainfall, drought conditions in the segment have been affecting the production of ‘A’ grade Tobacco.
Meanwhile, both the candidates have intensified their campaigns to seek public mandate.
Sitting MLA Vikram Reddy has been publicising the launch of ‘Atmakur Development Forum’ for developing the constituency in all aspects. “The aim of ADF is to harness the power of collective action by bringing together socially conscious and impact-oriented minds to solve the socio-economic issues being faced by the public in Atmakur constituency,” he explained.
He added, “We have initiated plans for establishing Atmakur Municipality as a pilot project by prioritising the implementation of essential infrastructure based on recommendations from survey teams. Additionally, plans have been devised to identify one village in each mandal to establish basic amenities through collaborative efforts between the government and private entities.”
Anam, too, has been interacting with people and conducting meetings with the TDP cadre in Atmakur constituency.
Claiming that there has been no development in the segment in the past 10 years, the Venkatagiri MLA said, “ADF is a mere facade. It is a diversionary tactic by the Mekapati family to mask their inability to secure funds from the State government for the segment’s development.”
Considering the historical precedents, demography and the presence of two political dynasts, Atmakur Assembly segment braces itself for a fiercely contested electoral battle that could shape the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, a political analyst observed.
“Now, the party activists and leaders are working with Anam on the ground to gain maximum number of votes in the segment. The yellow party has traditional voters in the constituency,” they pointed out.