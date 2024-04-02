Developing Palnadu region is my only agenda, says Lavu Krishna

Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu’s resignation from the YSRC and as Narasaraopet Lok Sabha MP came as a surprise to many. A graduate from La Trobe University in Australia, Krishna is also the vice-chairman of Vignan University. Following his resignation, he joined the TDP and has been renominated for Narasaraopet. Despite the 2019 general elections being his electoral debut, he romped the Lok Sabha segment with a huge margin of 1.53 lakh votes. Krishna has played a crucial role in the launch of various development projects, including Indo-Israel Agriculture project and Varikapudisala Lift Irrigation Project in Palnadu district. In an interview with Bandhavi Annam, he asserts that his agenda is to develop the region. Further, he reveals the reason he quit the YSRC and expresses that the three-capital concept may not be feasible.

You recently joined TDP, how is the response from the leaders and party cadre?

The TDP leaders have welcomed me with open hearts. I am really thankful for that. Irrespective of caste and party, I have always helped people while serving as an MP. Hence, we have no issues in working together to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming elections. The field-level cadre is the main strength of the TDP. We are working in coordination to overcome the weaknesses and take the party’s schemes to the public.

Why did you resign from the YSRC?

I did not understand the audit through which the YSRC high command decided to reshuffle the leaders. Publicly, it was said that the leadership wanted a BC leader to contest from Narasaraopet. Hence, I was asked to contest from Guntur, which is not a strong hold of the party. After I resigned, some people said that had I waited longer, the party would have fielded me from Narasaraopet. Both statements are contradictory. I worked very hard for the development of Palnadu and was available for the people at all times. So, I can ask the people of Palnadu to vote for me, which is not the case with Guntur due to the capital issue.

Now that you are not with the YSRC, has your stand on the capital issue changed?

I don’t think that the three-capital concept is feasible, especially with the high court and administration operating out of different regions. On the other hand, I have always sympathised with Amaravati farmers, who gave up their lands for the capital. It is not right for any government to go back on its word as it might endanger the integrity and trust of people on the government. So, the government should do right by the farmers.

You have been accused of being linked to the Vizag drugs case. What do you have to say about that?

I am neither a board member nor a stakeholder in either of the companies that exported and imported the said container. The allegations levelled against me based on a photo taken nine years ago are unfounded. I am in no way connected to the issue. I will file a defamation suit soon against those who have made such claims.

As Palnadu is a YSRC stronghold, what are your winning chances?

I won’t arrogantly say that I’ll win by a huge majority. I’m a fair leader with no corruption allegations. I have always been available for my people. So, I do think I have an advantage. My work speaks for itself. I’m asking the people of Palnadu to vote for me on the basis of the work I’ve done for the constituency. As a local contestant, I do have a good idea about the needs of the people and the issues they face. I’ll work even harder in the future to resolve these problems.

If elected, what are your plans for Palnadu?

As the region has been facing water scarcity, completing the Varikapudisela Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS), diverting Godavari water through NSP Left Canal, and providing sufficient water for irrigation and drinking will be of utmost priority.

Apart from this, construction of 100-bed hospitals in every Assembly constituency headquarters, establishing logistics park, providing employment opportunities to local people and infrastructure development are also high on my list.

I also think that the alliance with the BJP and JSP will benefit in expediting the execution of these projects as we can get more financial support from the Central government.