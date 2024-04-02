Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bus yatra draws massive crowds in Sri Sathya Sai district

ANANTAPUR : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received a grand welcome as he entered Sri Sathya Sai district on the fifth day of his Memanta Siddham bus yatra on Monday.

Scores of people thronged the roads as Jagan’s caravan passed through. After a day’s break on Sunday owing to Easter, the YSRC president started from Sanjeevapuram and entered Sri Sathya Sai district. In reaching Mudigubba town, a number of people, braving the scorching sun, greeted Jagan with garlands. He interacted with people and spent approximately 37 minutes in the town.

Later, the Chief Minister left for Kadiri. All through the way, people stood on the roadside and tried to meet him. At a few places, Jagan got off the caravan and interacted with the people. In the evening, he took part in the Iftar dinner held at the PVR function hall in the town. Jagan extended advance Eid wishes to all those who were present and expressed his regards to the Muslim community. The yatra will halt at Chikatimanipalle for the night.

On Tuesday, the yatra will enter Annamayya district at Mulkalacheruvu in Thamballapalle in Annamayya district on Tuesday. The party is planning a massive roadshow at Angallu, where TDP activists clashed with the YSRC cadre during the tour of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu last year. Jagan will address public at Madanapalle on Tuesday.

Key TDP in Puttaparthi leaders join YSRC

Earlier in the day, several leaders from the TDP and Jana Sena Party joined the YSRC in Jagan’s presence at Sanjeevapuram. Venugopal, who resigned from his post as DSP hoping that he would receive a TDP ticket to contest Puttaparthi constituency, was among those who joined the YSRC. Another key TDP leader from Puttaparthi, Venkataswamy also joined the YSRC.

YSRC to conduct roadshow in Angallu today

