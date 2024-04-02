N Chandrababu Naidu wants 66 lakh poor pensioners to suffer, says Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA : Reiterating the party’s stand that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was behind the Election Commission orders barring village/ward volunteers from disbursing pensions, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said it is not possible to replace the services of 2.60 lakh with others.

“These 2.60 lakh volunteers have the track record of disbursing pensions to 66 lakh beneficiaries in a span of three to four years. How can one replace the services of 2.60 lakh people?’’ Botcha questioned.

Accusing the Opposition of spreading canards that volunteers would influence the voters when they visit the doorsteps of beneficiaries, Botcha asked, “They have been disbursing pensions for the past four years. What influence will they have in two months?”

He further maintained that TDP wants to bring back the old days of corruption in the government machinery and said, “The TDP wants the previous system of beneficiaries going around panchayat offices and bribing Janmabhomi committees to get pensions.” The sole intention behind lodging a complaint against volunteers is to deny 66 lakh poor beneficiaries of pensions, said Botch and lamented, “Because of the actions of the TDP, poor people have to suffer for the next three months. Can we deliver pensions by making alternate arrangements in just three days?”

The Minister also found fault with Naidu suggesting the government machinery to make alternate arrangements. “You have to get the support of the people by delivering a transparent administration. Your policies should help people but not make them suffer. Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing it and he has got the support of 89% of the people,” he claimed.

If the staff at village and ward secretariats disburse the pensions, won’t they influence the beneficiaries, Botcha questioned and reiterated, “The Secretariat system was also introduced by us and the employees were employed by us. Will they not influence the voters?”

Botcha claimed that the TDP wanted to see that the beneficiaries do not get their pensions on the first of the month.