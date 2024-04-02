Received 1,235 poll-related complaints and resolved 1,213: NTR Collector

VIJAYAWADA : The officials are rigorously enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district, said NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao.

He held a review meeting here on Monday and assessed the progress of addressing election-related complaints with relevant officials.

The Collector disclosed that the district had received a total of 1,235 complaints through various channels, of which 1,213 had been resolved, with the remaining cases under review.

Dilli Rao emphasised that the MCC, guided by Election Commission of India (ECC) directives, was being strictly adhered. He highlighted the careful consideration given to complaints and the subsequent actions taken in response. According to a report dated on April 1, the voter helpline received 66 complaints and all were resolved. Additionally, 818 complaints were received through the National Grievance Services Portal (NGSP), with 815 successfully resolved.

Furthermore, 14 out of 17 complaints were received via WhatsApp, 18 out of 18 complaints were received through the call centre, 24 out of 27 complaints were received via the Complainant Management System (CMS) and 15 were resolved out of the 26 complaints received through CEO emails. Meanwhile, of the 263 complaints received through Sea-Whistle, 261 have been resolved, while efforts continue to address the remaining issues promptly through systematic review processes.