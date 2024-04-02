SRM University invites applications for M.Tech admissions for 2024-2025 batch

VIJAYAWADA : The SRM University-AP is currently accepting applications for MTech admissions for the academic year 2024-2025.

According to the recent placement statistics of M.Tech, Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) for the academic year 2024-2025, students have achieved a job guarantee with a lucrative CTC (Cost to Company) and a monthly stipend of Rs 45,000.

The overall highest package in MTech is Rs 32 lakh per annum (LPA) and an average package of 10 LPA and above.

The varsity offers specialisations in various fields, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security in Computer Science and Engineering; VLSI and the Internet of Things (IoT) in Electronics and Communication Engineering; and Thermal Engineering and Materials & Manufacturing Technology in Mechanical Engineering.

In addition to lucrative placement opportunities, students admitted to the programme will also receive a 100% fee waiver and a monthly stipend of Rs 6000 (Rs 72,000/year).