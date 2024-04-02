Vijayawada leads in tax collections

VIJAYAWADA : The State government announced the Municipal Corporation tax collection report for the 2023-24 fiscal year on Monday, revealing Vijayawada’s top position in tax collection among cities.

Vizag secured the second spot, followed by Guntur in third place in top three demand corporations in the State. According to the report, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) achieved a collection rate of 79.10% from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The total demand from the VMC was Rs 157.26 crore from 2,15,446 assessments, with a total collection of Rs 124.35 crore. Compared to the previous year’s collection of Rs 134.03 crore, this marked a 7.20% variation.