Vijayawada leads in tax collections

VIJAYAWADA : The State government announced the Municipal Corporation tax collection report for the 2023-24 fiscal year on Monday, revealing Vijayawada’s top position in tax collection among cities.
Vizag secured the second spot, followed by Guntur in third place in top three demand corporations in the State. According to the report, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) achieved a collection rate of 79.10% from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. The total demand from the VMC was Rs 157.26 crore from 2,15,446 assessments, with a total collection of Rs 124.35 crore. Compared to the previous year’s collection of Rs 134.03 crore, this marked a 7.20% variation.
The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) achieved a collection rate of 75.80% during the same period, with a total demand of Rs 370.45 crore from 5,26,268 assessments. The GVMC staff collected Rs 280.98 crores, compared to the previous year’s collection of Rs 303.85 crore, reflecting a 7.50% variation.
VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, thanked the citizens for their support in city development through tax payments. He also commended the officials for their dedicated efforts. He highlighted the citizens’ utilisation of the available payment options and revealed that the VMC teams collected Rs 3.49 crores on March 31 alone by keeping cash counters available in three zones until midnight.