VIJAYAWADA : The State government is likely to rope in employees of ward and village secretariat to disburse social security pensions to the beneficiaries at their doorstep.

Following the Election Commission of India’s decision barring the village/ward volunteers from disbursing pensions, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy on Monday held a meeting with the district collectors on identifying alternative ways.

The collectors reportedly opined that the disbursal process can be completed in a week. They reportedly expressed their view that the secretariat staff can pay pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries in rural areas in a week. However, in cities and towns, the door-to-door disbursement might be a little difficult, they reportedly told the Chief Secretary.