YSRC MLC Janga Krishna Murthy resigns, set to join TDP this week

VIJAYAWADA : YSRC MLC and president of the party’s BC wing, Janga Krishna Murthy, resigned from the primary membership of the party and the post. Janga has openly expressed his dissent against the YSRC leadership for sometime now “for neglecting BCs in the party”. Janga won as MLA twice on a Congress ticket in 1999 and 2004. Later, he switched over to the YSRC.

Ha had aspired Gurazala Assembly ticket in 2019 elections, but the party leadership roped in Kasu Mahesh Reddy, who won the elections. Subsequently, Janga was nominated to the Legislative Council. This time, too, Janga reportedly wanted to contest the Gurazala Assembly seat, but the party decided to renominate Mahesh Reddy.

Janga’s name also figured in the probables for the post of TTD chairman, but the party chose Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy. After Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu left the party, he was one of the contenders for the Lok Sabha seat as the YSRC wanted to field BC leader. However, former minister P Anil Kumar Yadav was nominated for the segment instead. The sequence of rejections left Janga disgruntled.

While resigning from the party, Janga said the party leadership’s tall claims of empowering BCs politically is completely false. Janga is likely to join the TDP on April 5 or 6 in the presence of party national general secretary Nara Lokesh. It has been learnt that Janga also met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Bapatla on Sunday night and got his nod for joining the party.