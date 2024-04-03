99.9% of Tuberculosis cases in AP are HIV+

VIJAYAWADA : According to the India Tuberculosis Report for 2023, released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently, Andhra Pradesh recorded a 99.9% of TB patients diagnosed with comorbidity—HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)— placing the State as the second highest in the country, trailing only Lakshadweep, which reported 100% status among 22 patients. What’s more concerning is that of the total 2,708 notified paediatric TB patients, 2,697 (nearly 100%) were diagnosed with HIV.

However, AP has shown exemplary efforts in addressing TB-HIV co-infections, with 4,288 diagnosed patients receiving appropriate care and support.

Notably, 4,160 TB-HIV co-infected patients were put on antiretroviral therapy (ART), while 4,253 received cotrimoxazole preventive therapy (CPT), reflecting comprehensive management strategies aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing mortality rates.