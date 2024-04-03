99.9% of Tuberculosis cases in AP are HIV+

VIJAYAWADA : According to the India Tuberculosis Report for 2023, released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recently, Andhra Pradesh recorded a 99.9% of TB patients diagnosed with comorbidity—HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)— placing the State as the second highest in the country, trailing only Lakshadweep, which reported 100% status among 22 patients. What’s more concerning is that of the total 2,708 notified paediatric TB patients, 2,697 (nearly 100%) were diagnosed with HIV.
However, AP has shown exemplary efforts in addressing TB-HIV co-infections, with 4,288 diagnosed patients receiving appropriate care and support.
Notably, 4,160 TB-HIV co-infected patients were put on antiretroviral therapy (ART), while 4,253 received cotrimoxazole preventive therapy (CPT), reflecting comprehensive management strategies aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing mortality rates.
In line with India’s National TB Elimination Programme’s (NTEP) accelerated efforts guided by the National Strategic Plan (NSP) 2017-2025, AP achieved a record-high notification of 93,092 TB cases in 2022, including 60,460 male and 32,592 female, which is 9.2% higher than the previous year. Additionally, the programme diagnosed 63,801 MDR/RR patients, highlighting enhanced diagnostic capabilities and efforts to combat drug-resistant TB strains.
Its robust case-finding efforts are key factors contributing to the State’s success in TB management. The presumptive TB examination rate (PTBER) soared to 1,281 per lakh population in 2022, marking a significant 68% increase from the previous year. Of the 2,68,507 presumptive TB cases, 32,486 (12%) have known HIV status. Additionally, the State has prioritised the diagnosis and treatment of multidrug-resistant/rifampicin-resistant (MDR/RR) TB, with 63,801 patients diagnosed.
Despite challenges, Andhra Pradesh remains steadfast in its commitment to accelerating progress towards TB elimination. The State remains committed to achieving TB elimination targets, focusing on expanding access to services, strengthening diagnostic and treatment infrastructure, and ensuring equitable healthcare delivery.