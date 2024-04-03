Andhra MLA Mekapati Vikram promises completion of irrigation projects, 5,000 jobs in Atmakur

Additionally, plans were unveiled to address flood damage along the coast of Penna through the construction of dams and community facilities in every panchayat.

Addressing the gathering, Vikram Reddy highlighted the achievements under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership and urged party members to unite in support of the party’s agenda.

Reddy explained the importance of addressing key developmental priorities identified by the people of Atmakuru over the past 18 months. Outlining the key initiatives detailed in the constituency manifesto, he said, “We will prioritise completion of the Somasila high-level canal and the development of irrigation canals in the segment to ensure efficient water management and agricultural productivity. Construction of cement roads, side canals, and other basic facilities will be taken up with an investment of Rs 419 crore to enhance connectivity and quality of life for residents.”

He stated that a provision will be made for permanent supply of drinking water supply to Atmakur town and Sangam villages to address critical water needs.