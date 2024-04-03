AP BJP chief Purandeswari serves legal notice on CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for remarks

VIJAYAWADA : State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari has served a legal notice on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his remarks that her son was involved in Visakhapatnam narcotics haul.

In the notice issued through her advocate, Purandeswari said a vernacular newspaper had published a report on the recent drug bust where 25,000 kg of cocaine was caught in Visakhapatnam port in a consignment on the name of Sandhya Aqua Exports Limited. The report claimed that the managing director of the company is Purandeswari’s close relative and her family members are business partners in the firm.

Purandeswari said she had slapped a legal notice on the publication. Even after that, at a public meeting in Proddatur of Kadapa district on March 27, Jagan made the same defamatory statement against Purandeswari, the notice said.

The statement made by Jagan had caused a lot of humiliation and mental disturbance to Purandeswari and her family members, the notice said, and added that the accusation was made with a malafide intention to get political advantage in the elections. “Being the Chief Minister and the president of YSRC, you have moral and legal responsibility to verify the factual position before making a public statement,’’ the notice read.

In the notice, Purandeswari demanded an unconditional apology through a public statement within seven days. Otherwise, civil and criminal proceedings will be initiated, it read.

The State BJP chief also said the remarks made against her were in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, and she would also approach the Election Commission seeking action against Jagan.