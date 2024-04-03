AP Congress chief YS Sharmila to contest Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

VIJAYAWADA : APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy, daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha in the general elections.

She will be locking horns with her cousin and YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy. Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency has been with the YS family since 1989.

The Congress on Tuesday announced the candidates for five Lok Sabha and 114 Assembly seats in the State. The other four MP candidates include former Union minister MM Pallam Raju, who will contest from Kakinada, former APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju from Rajamahendravaram, another former Union minister JD Seelam from Bapatla and PG Rampullaiah Yadav, who recently joined Congress from TDP, from Kurnool.

Among 114 candidates for Assembly constituencies, the majority of them were given to the cadre at the DCC president level. Former minister Sake Sailajanath will contest from Singanamala (SC) reserved constituency, T Arthur, who joined Congress from YSRC, from Nandikotkur, VR Eliza, who joined Congress from YSRC, from Chintalapudi.

Meanwhile, Sharmila launched a scathing attack against Jagan for encouraging ‘murder politics.’ The PCC chief said she would launch her campaign from April 5.