AP Congress chief YS Sharmila to contest Kadapa Lok Sabha seat

VIJAYAWADA : APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy, daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and sister of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, will contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha in the general elections.
She will be locking horns with her cousin and YSRC MP YS Avinash Reddy. Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency has been with the YS family since 1989.
The Congress on Tuesday announced the candidates for five Lok Sabha and 114 Assembly seats in the State. The other four MP candidates include former Union minister MM Pallam Raju, who will contest from Kakinada, former APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju from Rajamahendravaram, another former Union minister JD Seelam from Bapatla and PG Rampullaiah Yadav, who recently joined Congress from TDP, from Kurnool.
Among 114 candidates for Assembly constituencies, the majority of them were given to the cadre at the DCC president level. Former minister Sake Sailajanath will contest from Singanamala (SC) reserved constituency, T Arthur, who joined Congress from YSRC, from Nandikotkur, VR Eliza, who joined Congress from YSRC, from Chintalapudi.
Meanwhile, Sharmila launched a scathing attack against Jagan for encouraging ‘murder politics.’ The PCC chief said she would launch her campaign from April 5.
Addressing mediapersons after paying homage to her father YSR at his Samadhi in Idupulapaya on Tuesday afternoon, the APCC chief said as the daughter of YSR, she is now contesting from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. “I am aware that my decision to contest will split the family, and create confusion among YSR supporters. But, I was forced to take the step unable to bear my brother Jagan fielding persons accused in the murder case of my paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy,” she said.
Stating that her brother Jagan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are different, Sharmila said Jagan changed after becoming Chief Minister and encouraged murder politics. His party is steeped in blood. “I was distressed over the accused in my uncle’s murder going unpunished and moving freely outside, while my sister Sunitha moving from door to door seeking justice,” she observed.
Accusing her brother of using Vivekananda Reddy’s murder for political gain, she recalled on the occasion that her uncle wanted her to contest as Kadapa MP candidate. “At that time I did not realise it. Now, I understood. I am against murder politics, and I have decided not to allow a murder accused to enter Parliament,” she said. The APCC chief accused Jagan of burdening people with debts for giving him one chance as the Chief Minister.
Asserting that the development of Andhra Pradesh is only possible with Congress at the helm of affairs, she said her father YSR was a true Congress leader.
“He strongly believed Congress is best for the country, and I too will strive to bring back Congress to power,” the APCC chief said, and added once Congress comes to power at the Centre, AP will get Special Category Status and other assurances given at the time of bifurcation.