AP HC relief for YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha, her husband & CBI officer

VIJAYAWADA : In a relief to YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Narreddy Suneetha, her husband N Rajasekhar Reddy and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer Ram Singh, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the proceedings initiated again them by Pulivendula court for four weeks.

Krishna Reddy, who worked as Viveka’s personal assistant till the latter was murdered five years ago, filed a petition in Pulivendula court, alleging that the trio harassed him mentally and physically, and even threatened to kill him, if he does not do what they say. Based on the court’s directions, cases were booked against them.

Suneetha and the others approached the High Court and filed a quash petition, seeking an interim stay on the proceedings.