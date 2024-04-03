AP HC relief for YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Suneetha, her husband & CBI officer

VIJAYAWADA : In a relief to YS Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Narreddy Suneetha, her husband N Rajasekhar Reddy and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer Ram Singh, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday issued an interim stay on the proceedings initiated again them by Pulivendula court for four weeks.
Krishna Reddy, who worked as Viveka’s personal assistant till the latter was murdered five years ago, filed a petition in Pulivendula court, alleging that the trio harassed him mentally and physically, and even threatened to kill him, if he does not do what they say. Based on the court’s directions, cases were booked against them.
Suneetha and the others approached the High Court and filed a quash petition, seeking an interim stay on the proceedings.
Petitioners’ counsel G Venkateswara Rao submitted to the court that the magistrate had issued orders mechanically, while Additional Solicitor General B Narasimha Sharma argued that a private petition against the investigation officer is not maintainable.
Public prosecutor Y Nagireddy submitted that the chargesheet filed by the police was returned by the court. He argued that in a private petition, the court does not need to give any reasons while issuing orders. Appearing for Krishna Reddy, senior advocate Pradhymna Kumar Reddy said his client’s complaints and grievances were genuine. Further, he questioned the maintainability of the petitions filed by the trio.
While issuing the order, Justice K Srinivas Reddy directed the police department to file a counter with full details and adjourned the case to April 29.