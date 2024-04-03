Bapatla officials in Andhra gear up to meet water shortage in summer

GUNTUR : Bapatla district administration is gearing up to provide sufficient drinking water to all villages from Nagarjuna Sagar Project, addressing water scarcity during summer. According to officials, the reservoir has 5.8 TMC water and the current water level is at 513 feet while the dead storage is at 510 feet.

Due to deficit rainfall, the water levels dwindled at Nagarjuna Sagar project, which is the main source for drinking water in the erstwhile Guntur district. Following this, only 0.44 TMC water will be released from NSP on April 8 to fill 138 summer storage tanks in Bapatla. Out of which, 0.16 TMC water will be utilised to fill 52 storage tanks under Krishna South Delta region, and 0.05 TMC water to fill water tanks under Gundlakamma delta region. The officials are making all necessary arrangements to finish the repair works by April 8 to prevent water wastage.

District Collector P Ranjit Bhasha recently held a review meeting and took stock of the current situation at the constituency wise. In Vemuru constituency, as many as 159 villages are dependent on borewells and filter beds for drinking water.