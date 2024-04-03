BJP, TDP likely to swap Kadapa MP, Jammalamadugu MLA seats

KADAPA : The BJP and TDP are likely to swap a Lok Sabha and an Assembly seat between them in the erstwhile undivided Kadapa district. Though the BJP was allotted Jammalamadugu, it is likely to contest Kadapa MP seat by swapping the Assembly seat with the TDP’s MP seat, sources said.

Both the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats have been allotted to the Devagudi family by two different parties.

The BJP has appointed C Adinarayana Reddy as its candidate for Jammalamadugu, while his brother’s son C Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy, TDP incharge of the segment, has been fielded from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. Kadapa MP seat is a citadel of YS family, and it has been winning it since 1989.

Jammalamadugu, which comes under the purview of Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency, was once the bastion of TDP. It was Adinarayana Reddy who wrested it from the TDP on Congress ticket in 2004. He won the seat thrice. He, however, lost the seat last time on BJP ticket.