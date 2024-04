Naidu seeks CEC’s intervention in pension disbursal

“It is unfortunate that a circular has been issued for disbursing pensions at the doorsteps of elderly people, infirm and physically handicapped while others have to visit secretariats,” Naidu said.

In his letter to the ECI, Naidu said after volunteer system was introduced in Andhra Pradesh, it has been the practice to deliver pensions at the doorstep of the pensioners and the pensioners are accustomed to this practice.

“However, the CEO, SERP has issued instructions to the field functionaries to call the pensioners to village/ward sachivalayams to collect the pensions. This decision of the CEO, SERP smacks of conspiracy to convey the message to the public in general and the pensioners in particular that TDP is responsible for ECI bar on disbursal of pensions by volunteers and consequent delay in the process. The delay is beingblamed on the TDP,” he said.

As the pensioners have to walk for 4-5 kms in some cases, they have to face harsh weather conditions with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees in the State, Naidu said and added that it is not desirable to compel the old age/widow/disabled/other pensioners to go to sachivalayams to collect their pensions and requested the ECI to issue orders to the chief secretary to disburse pensions at the doorstep of beneficiaries with the available staff of sachivalayams and other departments.

Earlier in the day, Naidu spoke to chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy over phone urging him to take immediate steps to distribute pensions. He asserted that the ECI did not impose any restrictions on pension distribution and stressed the need for delivering pensions at the doorstep of the elderly and disabled to alleviate their difficulties.

He demanded immediate distribution of pensions to beneficiaries through alternative arrangements in accordance with the directives of the ECI.

Naidu also spoke to the Chief Electoral Officer urging him to instruct the government to ensure uninterrupted pension distribution to prevent hardship to beneficiaries. He sought stringent measures to check alleged false propaganda of YSRC ministers and leaders regarding the pension disbursement.