Class 9 student from Andhra Pradesh selected for ISRO programme

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : A class 9 student of Dandagarra ZPHS in West Godavari district has been selected for ISRO’s Young Scientist Programme, ‘YUVIKA-2024’.

Marapatla Ratnakumari, whose parents are daily wage labourers, was one among the 1.5 lakh students, who applied for the programme.

As part of YUVIKA, she will attend the training programme at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota from May 12 to 25, said school headmaster Ch Chandrasekhar. During the programme, she will be trained in space and drone technology, remote sensing, deep space network and other technology.