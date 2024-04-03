Inspector held for accepting Rs 70,000 bribe in Andhra

ONGOLE : Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a police sub-inspector while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 70,000 from a victim to do an official favour on Tuesday.

According to ACB DSP V Srinivasa Rao, the tainted official reportedly demanded Kommineni Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Kakuturi Vari Palem village in Tangutur mandal, to pay Rs 1 lakh for not registering an FIR against him in a family dispute case involving him and his brother.

After negotiations, the victim agreed to pay the amount to the SI in two instalments. Accordingly the victim farmer paid Rs 29,000 cash to the SI as the first instalment. Later, Srinivasa Rao approached the ACB office and lodged a complaint against the tainted SI.

Based on the complaint, the ACB officials caught the SI accepting Rs 70,000 bribe from the victim on Tuesday.