Lok Sabha seat allotment spurs dissent in BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM : Discontent seems to be brewing in the State BJP regarding the recent allotment of Lok Sabha seats. The dissatisfaction was palpable during a recent party meeting held in Visakhapatnam, where BJP leaders voiced their grievances over the exclusion of candidates from BCs or the Kapu community in the allotment of the six MP seats assigned to the party. This discontent has emerged despite the BJP’s participation in a tripartite alliance with the TDP and JSP, where the BJP is slated to contest six out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders within the party, particularly those representing the BC communities, expressed dismay at the absence of representation for their communities among the nominated candidates.

They questioned the party seniors how it was possible that among the vast pool of BC or Kapu leaders in the State, not a single candidate was deemed suitable for any of the six seats. The discontent was particularly pronounced over the allotment of Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat, which they had hoped would be secured by the BJP as part of alliance.

Several BJP leaders submitted a letter to the district BJP president M Ravindra, addressed to the national president JP Nadda, demanding the reconsideration of Visakhapatnam MP seat for the BJP, and proposing GVL Narasimha Rao as the candidate. Alternatively, if this is not feasible, they requested the central leadership to permit friendly competition with the TDP on behalf of the BJP, despite the existing alliance.