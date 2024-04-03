Pawan Kalyan meets fisherfolk, street vendors & farmers in AP

VIJAYAWADA : On the third day of his campaign in Pithapuram, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday interacted with people from different sections and promised to resolve their problems.
It may be pointed out that the actor-politician will contest from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.
As part of his poll campaign, he visited U Kothapalle and Pithapuram Rural mandals. He spoke to fisherwomen, who invited him to their homes. He also interacted with street vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers. They all elaborated on the issues they had been facing. Pawan assured them that he will treat their problems like his own and strive to resolve them. Notwithstanding the scorching sun, Pawan toured around 10 villages in the two mandals.
He also met farmers and tenant farmers in Ponnada and sought their support.
Emphasising the need to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he appealed to the people to elect the NDA government. He reiterated that if he is elected, he will make Pithapuram his native and strive to develop the constituency.
During his tour, he offered prayers at the Andhra Baptist Centenary Church, Durga temple in Isukulapalle and Basheer Bibi Auliya (Bangaru Papa) Dargah.
Pawan was scheduled to attend a meeting with JSP’s Veera Mahilalu at U Kothapalle, but the police did not give him permission even though an application was reportedly submitted 48 hours ago.
When he was not given permission even after waiting for a long time, he briefly interacted with the women who had gathered for the meeting without saying anything political. “My party respects rules and officials,” he remarked.
Later in the evening, he released a pamphlet for his poll campaign in Pithapuram, which was designed by TDP in-charge SVSN Verma.
JSP’s poll symbol problem
JSP, a registered unrecognised party, seems to be in a fix as the Election Commission of India has listed the party’s poll symbol, the glass tumbler, among the free symbols, thereby allowing any other party to contest on the same election symbol.
Rashtriya Praja Congress, another registered unrecognised party, had filed a petition in the AP High Court in 2023, seeking the glass tumbler as its election symbol. Though the ECI had allocated the symbol to JSP, the ‘glass tumbler’ being listed as a free symbol has raised concerns for the JSP. JSP leaders said they will write a letter to the ECI to freeze their election symbol.