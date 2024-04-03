Pawan Kalyan meets fisherfolk, street vendors & farmers in AP

VIJAYAWADA : On the third day of his campaign in Pithapuram, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday interacted with people from different sections and promised to resolve their problems.

It may be pointed out that the actor-politician will contest from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

As part of his poll campaign, he visited U Kothapalle and Pithapuram Rural mandals. He spoke to fisherwomen, who invited him to their homes. He also interacted with street vendors and auto-rickshaw drivers. They all elaborated on the issues they had been facing. Pawan assured them that he will treat their problems like his own and strive to resolve them. Notwithstanding the scorching sun, Pawan toured around 10 villages in the two mandals.

He also met farmers and tenant farmers in Ponnada and sought their support.

Emphasising the need to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he appealed to the people to elect the NDA government. He reiterated that if he is elected, he will make Pithapuram his native and strive to develop the constituency.

During his tour, he offered prayers at the Andhra Baptist Centenary Church, Durga temple in Isukulapalle and Basheer Bibi Auliya (Bangaru Papa) Dargah.

Pawan was scheduled to attend a meeting with JSP’s Veera Mahilalu at U Kothapalle, but the police did not give him permission even though an application was reportedly submitted 48 hours ago.