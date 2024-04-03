Pension disbursement to commence in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday

Further, district collectors were instructed to take a decision on distributing pensions to beneficiaries under the category of “habitations far away from the village secretariats.” In certain districts, especially in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Parvathipuram-Manyam, where number of tribal habitations are more in comparison to secretariats, and where the beneficiaries will have to travel long distances to reach the secretariats, the district collectors will take up an exercise to identify government offices other than the village and ward secretariats and make arrangements for giving pensions.

As per the circular, the staff will disburse the pension amount after duly obtaining Aadhaar Authentication (biometric/Iris/face). In case of failure of Aadhaar authentication, pension will be disbursed by the welfare and education assistant and ward welfare development secretaries through the Real-time Beneficiary Identification System (RBIS) mode.

The disbursement of pension will not be publicised and the staff have been asked to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct. Soon after the Election Commission of India issued orders barring the State government from utilising the services of village and ward volunteers for the disbursement of social security pensions, the Chief Secretary’s office was flooded with letters and messages, seeking alternative arrangements to ensure there is no delay in disbursement of pensions.

Meanwhile, a circular issued by Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO stating that pensions will be paid at the village and ward secretariats only by the secretariat staff further complicated the situation as several people complained that distributing pension at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries is necessary, at least for certain categories.