Special observer inspects poll preparedness in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Special General Observer Ram Mohan Mishra praised the arrangements made by the District Election Officer, Collector, Police Commissioner, and other senior officials, emphasising the need to maintain these efforts until the completion of the election process for a successful outcome.

Appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Ram Mohan Mishra inspected the Election Integrated Command Control Room, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), and Social Media Departments at the District Collectorate on Tuesday.

During the inspection, Mishra and his team reviewed the activities of various departments such as C-Vigil, Election Code of Conduct, IT, Banking, Commercial Tax, and Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) in the control room, expressing satisfaction with the progress.