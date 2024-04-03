Special observer inspects poll preparedness in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh Special General Observer Ram Mohan Mishra praised the arrangements made by the District Election Officer, Collector, Police Commissioner, and other senior officials, emphasising the need to maintain these efforts until the completion of the election process for a successful outcome.
Appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Ram Mohan Mishra inspected the Election Integrated Command Control Room, Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), and Social Media Departments at the District Collectorate on Tuesday.
During the inspection, Mishra and his team reviewed the activities of various departments such as C-Vigil, Election Code of Conduct, IT, Banking, Commercial Tax, and Election Seizure Management System (ESMS) in the control room, expressing satisfaction with the progress.
District Collector S Dilli Rao and Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata briefed the Special General Observer on the steps taken to conduct the elections. The Collector provided details on the voter count, past polling percentages, and efforts to achieve an 85% voting target in the district. Additionally, the arrangements for polling stations, sectors, routes, and critical polling stations were discussed, along with plans for training programmes for election staff.
Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata highlighted the election seizures in the district and measures taken to enforce the model code of conduct.
Furthermore, Ram Mohan Mishra visited the Gudavalli Inter-District Border Checkpost to examine actions against illegal transportation of cash, liquor, and valuables.
He instructed officials to provide necessary facilities such as drinking water and toilets for the staff at the checkpost.
Joint Collector P Sampath Kumar, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, DRO Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada RDO BH Bhavani Shankar, and others were present.