Vijayawada railway division registers 5.6% growth in earnings

VIJAYAWADA : The performance of the Vijayawada railway division during the 2023-24 Financial Year has been remarkable on all fronts as it has achieved the highest and best performances in all revenue streams.
The Gross earnings of Vijayawada Division during 2023-24 is Rs 5,614.13 crore which is 5.69% higher compared to 2022-23. This is the highest-ever gross earnings achieved by the Vijayawada Division. It was the first time the division breached the Rs 5,500 crore mark.
Contribution from different segments includes 72% from the Freight business, 24% from the Passenger business, 1.8% from Other Coaching, and 1.3% from Sundries.
The division achieved passenger revenue of Rs 1,379.3 crore during 2023-24, which is 10.63% more than 2022-23.
It also had a total of 63.473 million originating passengers in 2023-24 registering an increase of 3.18% compared to last year. It is worth noting that Vijayawada division had loaded 36.63 MT of cargo in 2023-24, which is 9.03% higher than the last year.
On the other hand, the Goods earnings of Vijayawada Division in 2023-2024 stood at Rs 4,057.01 crore, which is 3.69% higher compared to 2022-23. During 2023-24, the highest ever Ticket Checking Earnings of `61.55 crore was realised by the Division.
The division, which saw new lines spanning 84.96 km and a significant part of the new third line between the Vijayawada-Gudur section, also performed well with regard to aspects of creating better infrastructure and amenities, safety, and security.
The financial year also saw Vijayawada Railway Station presented with the ‘Best Tourist Friendly Station Award’ at the State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards, set up of two Rail Coach Restaurants at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada Railway Stations, launch of Rapido Bike services at Rajahmundry and Vijayawada and the inauguration of Micro Stay Facility AC Room Services at Vijayawada Railway Station.
The Temple Town Station Annavaram is the First in the Vijayawada Division to bag ‘Eat Right Station’ certification from FSSAI for Hygienic & Safe Food Practices.
Recently, 67 ‘One Station One Product (OSOP)’ Stalls at 66 Stations across Vijayawada Division were dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.