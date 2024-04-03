Vijayawada railway division registers 5.6% growth in earnings

VIJAYAWADA : The performance of the Vijayawada railway division during the 2023-24 Financial Year has been remarkable on all fronts as it has achieved the highest and best performances in all revenue streams.

The Gross earnings of Vijayawada Division during 2023-24 is Rs 5,614.13 crore which is 5.69% higher compared to 2022-23. This is the highest-ever gross earnings achieved by the Vijayawada Division. It was the first time the division breached the Rs 5,500 crore mark.

Contribution from different segments includes 72% from the Freight business, 24% from the Passenger business, 1.8% from Other Coaching, and 1.3% from Sundries.

The division achieved passenger revenue of Rs 1,379.3 crore during 2023-24, which is 10.63% more than 2022-23.

It also had a total of 63.473 million originating passengers in 2023-24 registering an increase of 3.18% compared to last year. It is worth noting that Vijayawada division had loaded 36.63 MT of cargo in 2023-24, which is 9.03% higher than the last year.

On the other hand, the Goods earnings of Vijayawada Division in 2023-2024 stood at Rs 4,057.01 crore, which is 3.69% higher compared to 2022-23. During 2023-24, the highest ever Ticket Checking Earnings of `61.55 crore was realised by the Division.

The division, which saw new lines spanning 84.96 km and a significant part of the new third line between the Vijayawada-Gudur section, also performed well with regard to aspects of creating better infrastructure and amenities, safety, and security.