VIJAYAWADA : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, if voted to power, would put an end to the volunteer system, discontinue pensions and several other schemes his government is implementing.

“Voting for Naidu is nothing but giving a green signal to scrap the volunteer system. Not just volunteer system, he will put an end to social security pensions and to all other schemes. You have to take this message to each and every household in the State,” Jagan called upon the gathering at the public meeting at Madanapalle. Jagan’s ‘Memanta Siddham’ yatra entered the undivided Chittoor district and received a grand welcome from the party cadre and locals.

Jagan said Naidu must be kept out of power if the welfare schemes being implemented by his government for the past five years have to continue.

“Every individual should keep one thing in mind. I have pressed buttons 130 times (for depositing cash in the accounts of the beneficiaries). You have to press two buttons on Fan symbol. You are not electing just an MP or an MLA but your and your children’s future,” he said.

Lashing out at Naidu, Jagan said the TDP chief and his aides have complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) three days back and got delivery of pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by the volunteers stopped.

“The volunteers used to distribute pensions on the first of every month with a big smile on their face,” he pointed out.