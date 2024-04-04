Andhra CM Jagan calls TDP chief Naidu ‘sadist’, asks people to take revenge
TIRUPATI : Calling TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu a sadist for preventing the volunteers from delivering pension to the beneficiaries’ doorstep, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday exhorted the people to take revenge against the yellow party on May 13 (polling day).
On day seven of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra, Jagan addressed a public meeting near Puthalapattu in Chittoor district. Stating that Naidu’s action has irked senior citizens, he said, “I noticed elderly people suffering today since they couldn’t walk to collect their pensions. I can’t help, but wonder if Naidu has any humanity as he stalled the volunteers from disbursing the pension by approaching the Election Commission.”
Urging the crowd to discuss among themselves if they have been benefitted by the welfare schemes introduced by his government, Jagan said, “This is a war between a habitual liar and a cheat (referring to Naidu) and a person who does everything for the people (referring to himself). Are you ready to help me win 175/175 Assembly and 25/25 Lok Sabha seats to defeat the corrupt? Are you ready to help me form a double-century government?” he asked the cheering crowd.
Further, the YSRC chief said the people of the State gave a chance to the TDP in the past to do good, but it to deliver. “People should discuss what Naidu’s government provided to them during his 10-year rule. Check your bank statement from earlier years. Would you find even a single scheme through which Naidu deposited even Rs 1 in your account,” Jagan asked the gathering.
Listing the initiatives taken by his government, he spoke about village secretariats, reforms in education, village clinics, DBT schemes, Rythu Bharosa Kendras to help farmers and other doorstep delivery services.
“We are the only State which provides pensions to 66 lakh people. Further, we gave Rs34,370 crore to farmers (through Rythu Bharosa), and free crop insurance of Rs 7,800 crore. Through input subsidy, the farmers received Rs 3,262 crore. We have disbursed Rs 2.7 lakh crore through DBT under various welfare schemes,” the Chief Minister explained.
Jagan commenced his roadshow from Sadum mandal in the morning and proceeded to Pulalapattu via Kallur, Damalacheruvu, Gundlapalli, Talaupulapalli, Thenepalli.
‘Will induct Kuppam candidate into Cabinet’
While introducing the poll contenders to the gathering at Puthalapattu, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath, the current MLC, who will be contesting against Chandrababu Naidu in the Kuppam Assembly constituency, will be inducted into the Cabinet, once the YSRC forms the government for a second term