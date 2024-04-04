Andhra CM Jagan calls TDP chief Naidu ‘sadist’, asks people to take revenge

TIRUPATI : Calling TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu a sadist for preventing the volunteers from delivering pension to the beneficiaries’ doorstep, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday exhorted the people to take revenge against the yellow party on May 13 (polling day).

On day seven of his ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra, Jagan addressed a public meeting near Puthalapattu in Chittoor district. Stating that Naidu’s action has irked senior citizens, he said, “I noticed elderly people suffering today since they couldn’t walk to collect their pensions. I can’t help, but wonder if Naidu has any humanity as he stalled the volunteers from disbursing the pension by approaching the Election Commission.”

Urging the crowd to discuss among themselves if they have been benefitted by the welfare schemes introduced by his government, Jagan said, “This is a war between a habitual liar and a cheat (referring to Naidu) and a person who does everything for the people (referring to himself). Are you ready to help me win 175/175 Assembly and 25/25 Lok Sabha seats to defeat the corrupt? Are you ready to help me form a double-century government?” he asked the cheering crowd.

Further, the YSRC chief said the people of the State gave a chance to the TDP in the past to do good, but it to deliver. “People should discuss what Naidu’s government provided to them during his 10-year rule. Check your bank statement from earlier years. Would you find even a single scheme through which Naidu deposited even Rs 1 in your account,” Jagan asked the gathering.