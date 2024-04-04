‘Andhra CM playing politics over pension-delay deaths’: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA : Accusing YSRC president and Chief Minister of playing dirty politics over the death of elderly persons who were waiting for pension, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for blaming the opposition party for the delay in disbursement of pensions.

Naidu’s comments came amidst reports that an elderly woman succumbed to a sunstroke while going to the secretariat to collect her pension at Gangur in Krishna district.

After a one-day break, the former chief minister resumed his Praja Galam public meetings on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at Kothapet near Amalapuram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Naidu lambasted Jagan for politicising the volunteers’ issue.

Asserting that he was never opposed to the volunteer system, he explained, “I am only against the involvement of volunteers in politics. I had appealed to the volunteers to stay neutral and promised them that the upcoming NDA government would do justice to them.”

Accusing the YSRC of forcing the volunteers to resign, Naidu alleged that the ruling party was trying to make them party workers.