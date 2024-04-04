Andhra Pradesh HC seeks info from ECI over PIL for Form 23 in Telugu

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of India to submit full details of the possibility of publishing the affidavit (Form 26) of contestants, which contains information about their assets and cases against them, in Telugu.

Ayurveda doctor and Telugu Bhashodhyama Samakhya honorary president Samala Ramesh Babu filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission for publishing affidavits of the contesting candidates in Telugu.

Hearing the petition, a division bench of Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, directed Sivadharsan, counsel of ECI, to submit details regarding the same.