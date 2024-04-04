Centre of Excellence to come up at Manipal Hospital

VIJAYAWADA : Establishing a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem within the hospital to prevent vaccine-preventable diseases (VPDs), Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada announced its collaboration with Pfizer, establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) and a hub for adult vaccination.

VPDs pose a significant health burden in developing countries, with over 95% of related deaths occurring among Indian adults, surpassing those from noncommunicable diseases. Hospitalisation rates due to VPDs notably affect adults with conditions like chronic diseases, diabetes and cancer. Individuals over the age of 50 face an increased risk of disease like pneumococcal disease. Following the CoE inauguration by Manipal Hospitals cluster director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, a scientific summit was conducted with senior clinicians.

The summit explored topics such as the need for early vaccination in comorbid patients with emphasis on elderly cohort, and a panel discussion on prioritising risk groups for pneumococcal vaccinations.