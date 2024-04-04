Centre should respect CM’s letter on Visakha Steel Plant, says Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA : The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the Central government to submit details on what action it has taken on the letter submitted by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking alternative arrangements for continuing the Visakha Steel Plant in the public sector instead of privatising it.

Hearing a batch of petitions, including the PILs filed by retired IPS officer JD Lakshminarayana and Praja Shanti Party founder KA Paul, a division bench of Justice A Venkata Seshasai and Justice N Vijay observed that lack of any response to the letter from the Chief Minister is not proper and said it is responsibility of the Central government to give a reply to the CM’s letter. “You can not sit on it. You have to respect the CM’s letter,” the court stressed.

Further, it pointed out that in the counter filed by the Central government, there has been no mention of the Chief Minister’s letter and the action taken in response.

The Central government was directed to file an affidavit with all the details about the sale of the lands given for the steel plant. It questioned, “Under which Act the steel plant was privatised?