INTERVIEW |‘I will develop Vizianagaram as a model LS segment’: Kalisetti Appalanaidu

Senior TDP leader Kalisetti Appalanaidu, who trained lakhs of Telugu Desam cadres in North Coastal Andhra as a director of training classes, has been fielded as the NDA candidate from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency. The choice of Appalanaidu has been hailed as he is a dedicated and disciplined leader belonging to Backward Classes.

In an interview with Sreenu Babu Pativada, Kalisetti Appalanaidu revealed his vision for the development of Vizianagaram parliamentary constituency on all fronts.

How do you feel about being named as the TDP candidate for Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency?

I feel that it is a golden opportunity given by the TDP leadership to serve the people of Vizianagaram. I am aware of the problems of North Coastal Andhra region, which include poverty, unemployment, migration, and agriculture and industrial backwardness.

What kind of support you are getting from TDP seniors and TDP-JSP-BJP combine?

I am getting big support from TDP seniors as well as alliance partners. I am surprised by the kind of love and affection shown to me by TDP senior and former Union minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju. I feel it is a great honour and privilege for me to contest from Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency as his successor.

What are the failures of sitting YSRC MP Bellana Chandrasekhar?

The YSRC government has completely ignored the development of the Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrasekhar has also failed to get funds from the Centre for its development. It has virtually witnessed no development in the last five years. The projects launched by former MP are in state of gross neglect now.

What are your chances of winning the election?

I am confident of victory. People are eagerly waiting for May 13 to show the YSRC door. The TDP-BJP combination worked wonders in the State between 2014 and 2019. Now, the same combination, with the addition of JSP, is set to come to power. The NDA government at the Centre and in the State will ensure rapid economic development.

What are your plans for the development of Vizianagaram?

It is one of the most backward districts in the country. I have prepared an action plan for the development of the Lok Sabha constituency with emphasis on infrastructure, agriculture and industry. I will develop Vizianagaram as model constituency in the country with the help of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.