JSP chief Pawan Kalyan falls ill, reschedules Tenali meet

VIJAYAWADA : Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who fell ill after a three-day intense campaign in Pithapuram Assembly constituency, was forced to reschedule his Tenali public meeting on Wednesday.

Party sources said he suffered sunstroke and was suffering from throat infection. He is likely to recommence his poll campaign in a couple of days. He took to social media platform X to convey his message that once he recovers, he will address the public meeting at Tenali, from where JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar is in the fray.

In another post, he lambasted the State government’s indifferent attitude towards disbursement of pensions.

“Chief Secretary sir, what is the difficulty in providing pensions to the elderly, disabled, and widows at their doorstep? When Pawan Kalyan’s movie was released, duties were assigned to the revenue employees near the theatres. Are there no employees to pay pensions? It is very much possible to give pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by the village and ward secretariat employees and village revenue administration,” he posted.

The JSP chief also urged his party cadre to help the pensioners get the pension from the village/ward secretariats by taking them there in their vehicles and dropping them back as a social responsibility.