Kin of contestants hit campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA : With the release of lists of contestants by the ruling and opposition parties, intense poll campaign has begun across Kadapa district, and adding to the frenzy, the family members of candidates have taken up door-to-door campaign.

Male members of the family approach men voters with folded hands explaining what the contestant will do for them, while women members of the family meet women voters with vermilion and request their mandate.

They promise to be there for them whenever they need them while elaborating on the assurances given by their respective party heads. This seems to be working well with voters, as some of them were found coming out openly to grandly welcome the family members of the contestants visiting them.

The incumbent of Kadapa Assembly constituency and Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha’s brother Ahmed Basha and son-in-law Umran are actively canvassing for him.

For R Madhavi, TDP candidate for Kadapa MLA seat, her husband R Srinvasulu Reddy is seeking votes.