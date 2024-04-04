Kin of contestants hit campaign trail in Andhra Pradesh

KADAPA : With the release of lists of contestants by the ruling and opposition parties, intense poll campaign has begun across Kadapa district, and adding to the frenzy, the family members of candidates have taken up door-to-door campaign.
Male members of the family approach men voters with folded hands explaining what the contestant will do for them, while women members of the family meet women voters with vermilion and request their mandate.
They promise to be there for them whenever they need them while elaborating on the assurances given by their respective party heads. This seems to be working well with voters, as some of them were found coming out openly to grandly welcome the family members of the contestants visiting them.
The incumbent of Kadapa Assembly constituency and Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha’s brother Ahmed Basha and son-in-law Umran are actively canvassing for him.
For R Madhavi, TDP candidate for Kadapa MLA seat, her husband R Srinvasulu Reddy is seeking votes.
In Mydukur, family members of incumbent S Raghurami Reddy, including his son are canvassing for him. In Prodattur, for MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, his wife and councillor R Rama Devi and his nephew, also his political heir, R Raghavendra Reddy are engaged in door-to-door campaigning.
For TDP candidate N Varadarajulu Reddy, his son N Konda Reddy is canvassing intensely. Rachamallu Ramadevi said they are getting an overwhelming response from the people to their campaign. “We are explaining the assurances of our party and seeking vote for my husband Sivasprasad Reddy,” she said.
Similarly, for P Ravindranath Reddy, sitting YSRC MLA of Kamalapuram, his son and CK Dinne ZPTC member Naren Ramanjaneyulu Reddy, daughter Dr Ramyatha Reddy are campaigning. For the victory of the TDP candidate P Chaitanya Reddy, his father and former MLA P Narasimha Reddy and mother Putta Saralamma are canvassing. For Kadapa MP candidate YS Avinash Reddy his uncle and Pulivendula vice-chairman YS Manohar Reddy. brother YS Abhishek Reddy are seeking mandate.