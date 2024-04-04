Ongole Municipal Corporation collects 64.49% of Rs 41.30 crore tax target

ONGOLE : Even after the State government issuing orders for waiver off interest on the arrears of property tax up to the financial year 2023-24 as a one-time measure in both municipalities and municipal corporations, the revenue wing of Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) was able to collect around Rs 26.63 crore, which is 64.49% of targeted Rs 41.30 crore.

Attributing various reasons, OMC commissioner M Jaswantha Rao explained that the stringent measures taken against the tax defaulters showed marginal impact on the tax collections. He said that since the MCC came into force, the officials were occupied with the election works, resulting in a slowdown of tax collection.

Last fiscal year, the OMC had collected around Rs 30.77 crore, which is 13.43% higher than the current fiscal that ended on March 31. The OMC has 61,835 tax assessments comprising around 7,200 commercial assessments and the actual demand is around Rs 41.30 crore and with the previous due tax amount at around Rs 14 crore totaling the outstanding due to Rs 55.70 crore.