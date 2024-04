VIJAYAWADA : Disbursement of social security pensions finally commenced at the village and ward secretariats on Wednesday afternoon. By evening, nearly 40% of the disbursement was completed in several districts.

Several old and differently-abled people were seen waiting at the secretariats since early morning across the State to get their pensions. However, disbursement commenced only in the afternoon, when the secretariat staff brought the cash from the banks.

Though it was announced that for the elderly, infirm, and differently-abled, pensions would be disbursed at their doorstep by the secretariat staff, at several places, beneficiaries turned up in large numbers at the secretariats out of anxiety.

There are 65,60,904 pensioners under different categories and the finance department reportedly deposited Rs 1,951.69 crore with banks for pension disbursement. As instructed, village and ward secretariat staff visited the houses of beneficiaries who are specially-abled, severely ill, bedridden, confined to wheelchairs, and elderly widows of war veterans drawing Sainik welfare pensions.

Disbursement commenced in 13,669 village and ward secretariats out of 14,994. A total of 25.66 lakh beneficiaries received their pensions on Wednesday. District collectors were instructed to ensure that disbursement starts from 7.00 am onwards from Thursday in view of summer.