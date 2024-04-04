Supporters of YSRC and TDP clash in Andhra's Nandigama

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed in Nandigama town of NTR district on Tuesday night when supporters of both ruling and Opposition parties attacked each other during MLA Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao’s door-to-door election campaign.

Following the incident, both the injured parties lodged complaints at Nandigama police station and police registered cases against them under relevant sections on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place when YSRC leaders Raja, Rama Rao and others were sitting near an apartment and Kishore, a TDP supporter, came to them and pointed out the comments of sitting MLA Jagan Mohan Rao over development of three capitals.