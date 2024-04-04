Vijayawada railway division records highest TRR

VIJAYAWADA : Giving a big thrust to track maintenance and top priority to passenger safety, the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway has completed 210 km of Through Rail Renewal in FY 2023-24.

This is the highest-ever progress achieved so far in the last two decades by the Vijayawada Railway Division. Not only Rail Renewal, but the division has also achieved record Through Sleeper renewal in 2023-24. The division has replaced aged/damaged concrete sleepers for a length of 148 km with new sleepers across the length of the division.

Through Rail Renewal (TRR) is a critical process in railway maintenance aimed at replacing worn-out or damaged rails while ensuring minimal disruption to train operations. It enhances safety by replacing deteriorated rails, reducing the risk of accidents, and at the same time improves operational efficiency by maintaining track integrity. The Through Sleeper Renewal (TSR) addresses issues such as deteriorated sleepers that can compromise track stability and safety. Laying of new sleepers ensure the safety of train operations and prevents track undulations.

The division achieved this rare feat with the help of newly commissioned TRT (Track Relaying Train) and PQRS (Plasser Quick Relaying System) track machines. Currently, the Vijayawada division houses one newly commissioned TRT and two PQRS track machines for threading out old rails, removing old sleepers, and laying new track and sleepers

Allotment of Traffic Blocks played a vital role in boosting the track maintenance activity. Productive utility of traffic blocks and structural and coordinated team efforts led to the desired results. As per the directives of the Railway Board, the Division has strictly implemented Rolling Corridor Block Works in full momentum.

Prioritising safety and making good use of traffic blocks, the division strengthened its track assets and performed maintenance activity at required schedules.