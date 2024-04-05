AP High Court reserves verdict on plea for glass tumbler poll symbol

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved the verdict in the petition challenging the allocation of the ‘glass tumbler’ symbol to the Jana Sena Party.

Meda Srinivas, founder of Rashtriya Praja Congress (Secular) from Rajamahendravaram, had filed a petition in the high court, seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for submitting records about the allocation of the ‘glass tumbler’ symbol to JSP. Pointing out that both parties are unrecognised registered parties, the petitioner’s counsel said his client had applied for the symbol on December 20, 2023, but the same was not considered. He further argued that the application submitted by JSP on December 12 was not as per ECI’s norms.

Senior advocate Venugopal Rao, appearing for JSP, said they applied for the election symbol on December 12 with proper records and based on first come-first serve basis, the symbol was allocated to JSP.

ECI’s counsels, Avinash Desai and Satya Sivadarshan, said the JSP was allocated the symbol as per the rules.

As the term of the current Assembly concludes on June 11, applications were called on December 12 last year. JSP had applied for the glass tumbler symbol on the same day.