I am committed to developing Tirupati: YSRC MP Maddila Gurumoorthy

Sitting YSRC MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has felt that his commitment to advancing the development agenda in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency will serve as a cornerstone for his reelection. In an interview with D Surendra Kumar, Maddila Gurumoorthy, who was elected as an MP from Tirupati in the byelection held in 2021, claimed that he got approvals for several key infrastructure development projects.

How do you see the competition from the NDA alliance for Tirupati Lok Saba seat?

I see this as the opportune moment for the people of Tirupati to elect someone capable of representing and delivering their aspirations. I sincerely appeal to the electorate to consider re-electing the YSRC for the continuation of development works in the region. It is crucial to maintain the momentum of progress and ensure that the interests of Tirupati are effectively represented at the national level. Furthermore, voters should question the BJP for its failure to fulfil the election promise of according Special Category Status to AP.

What are the development projects sanctioned by the Centre for Tirupati in the last three years?

More than 60 development initiatives have been taken up during my term as an MP. An approval has been obtained from the Centre to upgrade Tirupati railway station with world-class facilities at a cost of Rs 300 crore. A sum of Rs 8.5 crore has been sanctioned for the establishment of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) in Tirupati, aimed at promoting skill development and technology education in a big way. The Centre has also given its nod for the establishment of an Inter-Model Station in Tirupati at a cost of Rs 500 crore, upgrading the existing Central Bus Station with world-class amenities to facilitate seamless transportation. A significant allocation of Rs 44.09 crore to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has resulted in the successful completion of the Khelo India Project, developing sports infrastructure, and encouraging participation of youth in sports. Proposals have been made for the establishment of an IT Concept City in Tirupati, aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, creating employment opportunities, and promoting economic growth of the region. The proposal for the establishment of the National Forensic Science University in Tirupati aims to bolster forensic research and education, contributing to advancement in law enforcement and the justice system.

What is the people’s response to your election campaign in the Lok Sabha segment?

I have been receiving an overwhelming response from the people in all the seven Assembly segments in both Tirupati and Nellore districts. The people are expressing a lack of trust in the promises made by the tripartite alliance, given the past experience. There is widespread dissatisfaction among people with the disruption of pension disbursal at the doorstep of beneficiaries through volunteers at the ‘behest’ of TDP.

What the people of Tirupati can expect from you as an MP in the second term?

My focus will be on promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive development that leaves no one behind. I am committed to developing Tirupati in every aspect and to revive its old glory. I pledge to continue ongoing projects and actively pursue new initiatives to foster progress. Furthermore, I will fous on infrastructure development. Access to quality healthcare and education is paramount, and I will strive to ensure that Tirupati people get better access to these essential services. Moreover, environmental conservation is a priority for me. I will implement sustainable practices to preserve Tirupati's natural beauty for future generations. Together, let us embark on this journey towards a brighter future for Tirupati, where prosperity, opportunity, and sustainability thrive.