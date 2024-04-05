IMD issues yellow alert in Rayalaseema & SCAP

VIJAYAWADA: The soaring temperatures and heatwaves during the daytime present a significant challenge to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) for the next three days, with a yellow alert in effect.

This effect will be observed in the districts of Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures likely to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal from April 4 to 6. The public is advised to avoid outdoor activities between 11 am to 3 pm. The IMD forecast indicates maximum temperatures between 41 to 43°C at some places in Rayalaseema and interior South Andhra Pradesh, and between 33-37°C in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

The minimum temperature (night temperature) is expected to rise gradually by 2-3°C at a few places, ranging between 25-27 °C across the state. Relative humidity remains between 70 per cent to 80 per cent over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and 30% to 50% over Rayalaseema districts. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the highest day temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nandyal district.

Furthermore, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reported the highest temperatures recorded between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm, with Chagalamarri in Nandyal district registering 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Other notable temperatures include 43.9 degrees Celsius in Chinna Cheppalli of YSR district, 43.8 degrees C in Laddagiri of Kurnool district, and 43.6 degrees C in Darimadugu of Prakasam district.

A total of 21 mandals in the state experienced severe heatwave conditions, with 97 mandals experiencing heatwave conditions.

The forecast predicts severe heatwave conditions in 109 mandals on Thursday and heatwave conditions in as many as 206 mandals.

Chief secy takes stock of water availability

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed the officials concerned to ensure that water released for filling summer storage tanks does not get diverted to aquaculture ponds and fish tanks. During a review meeting on Thursday, the Chief Secretary stated that water for drinking purposes will be released from Prakasam Barrage to three canals—Banda, Eluru, and Ryves—addressing the needs of the NTR, Krishna, and Eluru districts