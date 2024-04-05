Jagan playing murder politics: N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the people of the State are ready to press two buttons to dethrone the YSRC government.

Addressing a public meeting at Kovvur in East Godavari district on Thursday as part of the Praja Galam programme, Naidu said, “It is sure that the people will dethrone Jagan. As an egoist ruler, Jagan has destroyed the State, the future of the people, and their children.”

Observing that ‘murder politics’ was part of the YSRC’s DNA, Naidu alleged that Jagan in his capacity as the YSRC president, sought votes in 2014 claiming that his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was ‘murdered’ and in 2019 he approached the voters claiming that his paternal uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy was done to death. “Now, Jagan as the Chief Minister of the State, has again resorted to similar murder politics by not paying pension to beneficiaries,” Naidu observed.

Making it clear that he is not against the volunteer system, Naidu wanted them to serve the people but not work for a political party. “Though there is scope for distribution of pensions to beneficiaries at their doorstep through the staff of village/ward secretariats, the government has caused hardship to pensioners by calling them to the secretariats in the hot summer,” he said.

Accusing the YSRC leaders of showing axe for those questioning them, he suggested that it should be better if ‘Fan’, the YSRC party symbol, was changed to ‘Axe’.

Stating that he would implement all the welfare schemes not by making debts but by creating assets, the TDP chief promised to rebuild the State sans ganja, drugs and J-brand liquor within 100 days of coming to power.

“The BJP and the JSP have come forward to have an alliance with the TDP only to work for the victory of the people. Since the ‘Fan’ has come to a grinding halt, and will no longer rotate, the people are getting ready to make it into pieces,” he remarked.

Extending support to the advocates who are fighting against the Land Titling Act, Naidu promised to revoke it after coming to power. “Work hard for the coming 39 days, and I will take the responsibility to bring the State back on track,” he asserted.