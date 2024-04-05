Nellore: Students of Saibaba Central School visit SHAR

ONGOLE: The Class X students of Saibaba Central School in Ongole recently embarked on a remarkable educational journey to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) located at Sriharikota in Nellore.

The visit provided them with an immersive experience in rocket and satellite technology, leaving a lasting impression on their young minds.

V Ramanjaneyulu, a renowned scientist, briefed and delved into the intricacies of space missions. The students gained insights into the operations conducted at the Mission Control Room during rocket launches, including the fascinating details of the Gaganyan project, successful first-ever soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s uncharted South Polar region, and upcoming projects.

School Academic Director Sruti Sainathuni, Corresponden GV Bhaskar and principal M Mahesh were also present.