Three minors set man on fire in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 35-year-old man died after three minors allegedly set him on fire at Chinna Uppada village in Bheemili mandal of Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Semala Nagabhushanam. He used to work as a supervisor at INS Kalinga.

According to Bheemili CI D Ramesh, the incident took place when an altercation stemmed from Nagabhushanam’s confrontation with a group of boys from Pedda Uppada, Chinna Uppada SC Colony and Chapala Dibbadipalem villages.

The confrontation reportedly arose when Nagabhushanam scolded the minors for their alleged unruly behaviour towards girls near his house.

The boys targeted Nagabhushanam, douse him with a flammable substance believed to be thinner used in paints and set him on fire. He sustained severe burns.

Despite being rushed to the King George Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have taken the three minors into custody, and a case has been registered.