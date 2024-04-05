Tight fight on cards in Vijayawada Central seat

VIJAYAWADA: After TDP’s Bonda Umamaheswara Rao lost the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency to YSRC’s Malladi Vishnuvardhan Reddy by just 25 votes in 2019, the tussle in the segment is sure to be an interesting one this time.

While the yellow party has roped in Bonda Uma for the third consecutive time, the ruling YSRC has given the ticket to Vijayawada West sitting MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, replacing sitting legislator Malladi Vishnu.

Two major communities—Kapus and Brahmins—are likely to influence the poll outcome. Kapus account for 11.83% vote share, followed by 9.3% Brahmins, 8% Muslims and 10% Scheduled Castes. Both parties are striving to impress voters from all the communities.

The belief that the poll outcome in Vijayawada Central reflects the mood of the State has added more intrigue to make the electoral battle.

Since the constituency was established in 2008 as per the Delimitation Orders, whichever candidate emerged victorious in the segment, his party has won the State elections.

Majority of the people residing in the Central constituency belong to the middle-class and their demands are simple—proper roads and drainage system, drinking water supply to all residential colonies, and prospects of employment and occupation. Whichever party promises to reign in the inflation rate of essential commodities and increasing taxes can have the blessings of people.

Speaking to TNIE, Bonda Uma exuded confidence and said growing anti-incumbency against the ruling party’s candidate will benefit the TDP. He also hoped that the alliance with JSP and the BJP will give more strength to the party and help it in recording a thumping victory.

“The JSP-CPI alliance in 2019 took away the winning chances of TDP. Now that the JSP and BJP are with the TDP, winning the seat will be a cakewalk,” said Bonda Uma.