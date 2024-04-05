Will reinstate volunteers with first signature as CM: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced that his first signature after forming the government again would be on the file to reinstate the volunteer system.

His assertion comes in the wake of the Election Commission of India (ECI) barring volunteers from disbursing pensions at the doorsteps of beneficiaries.

Jagan also alleged that TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the deaths of 31 elderly people, who were waiting in the scorching sun to get pensions from secretariats as volunteers have been barred from disbursing the pensions.

“What should we call Naidu? A murderer or is there a better word? The volunteer system has brought a chill down the spine of Naidu,” he said at a public meeting in Naidupeta as part of his Memanta Siddham bus yatra on Thursday.

Stating that the 66 lakh pension beneficiaries have to face hardships because of Naidu, Jagan asked the people to wait till June 4 — the day election results would be announced.

“We are going to win and we will form the government. I will put my first signature on the resumption of volunteers and will continue the disbursement of pensions at the doorsteps of beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Vahana Mithra for lorry owners

Days after Naidu mocked the ruling party for nominating a tipper driver for Singanamala segment, Jagan announced that the Vahana Mithra scheme will be extended to owners of lorries as well, once the YSRC is voted to power. Previously,cab and auto owners received Rs 10,000 as aid to take up repairs to their vehicles and get mandatory fitness certificate