Andhra Pradesh govt to distribute 4.75 cr school textbooks by Jun 12

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh government printing department has commenced the printing of textbooks for the academic year 2024-25, aiming for distribution to the students on June 12, the day schools reopen.

In a bid to furnish educational resources, the State government has embarked on producing a total of 4.75 crore textbooks for distribution on the reopening day of schools. Officials estimate a requirement of 4.75 crores for the year 2024-25, with 3.67 crores needed for the first semester and over 1.07 crore for the second semester.

Except for languages Telugu, English and Hindi, textbooks from class one to class 10 will be bilingual, following directives from the education department officials.

Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Science, and Biology subjects are being printed bilingually, aligning with the State government’s initiative of featuring content in both Telugu and English. Additionally, workbooks for TOEFL for grades 3 to 9 will be printed to aid students in TOEFL exam preparation.

Special emphasis has been placed on the publication of the class 10 Physical Science textbook, which will be printed on art paper to serve as a reference book. The department plans to print a total of 4,65,268 Physics textbooks for the Academic year 2024-25.