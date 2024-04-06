Andhra Pradesh govt to distribute 4.75 cr school textbooks by Jun 12

VIJAYAWADA : Andhra Pradesh government printing department has commenced the printing of textbooks for the academic year 2024-25, aiming for distribution to the students on June 12, the day schools reopen.
In a bid to furnish educational resources, the State government has embarked on producing a total of 4.75 crore textbooks for distribution on the reopening day of schools. Officials estimate a requirement of 4.75 crores for the year 2024-25, with 3.67 crores needed for the first semester and over 1.07 crore for the second semester.
Except for languages Telugu, English and Hindi, textbooks from class one to class 10 will be bilingual, following directives from the education department officials.
Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Science, and Biology subjects are being printed bilingually, aligning with the State government’s initiative of featuring content in both Telugu and English. Additionally, workbooks for TOEFL for grades 3 to 9 will be printed to aid students in TOEFL exam preparation.
Special emphasis has been placed on the publication of the class 10 Physical Science textbook, which will be printed on art paper to serve as a reference book. The department plans to print a total of 4,65,268 Physics textbooks for the Academic year 2024-25.
Furthermore, a new subject titled ‘Future skill’ with Artificial Intelligence will be introduced for the first time in the coming academic year, with textbooks provided to class 8 students.
Additionally, PDF copies of the new versions of all textbooks from class 1 to class 10 will be made available with new titles on the official website shortly. These PDFs will be accessible for free download but strictly for non-commercial purposes.
Speaking to TNIE, AP Government Textbooks director K Ravindranath Reddy informed that printing for the first semester will be completed by May 31 and books will be sent to distribution points on the reopening day that is on June 12.
He also mentioned that while bilingual books were previously provided from class 1 to 9, this year bilingual books will also be distributed to class 10.